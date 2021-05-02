Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises 2.6% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.27% of Vulcan Materials worth $59,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 267.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,819,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.95.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $178.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.88. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $182.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.