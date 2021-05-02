Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $27.11 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

