Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 3.2% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $139.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average is $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

