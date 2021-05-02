Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Cut by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

