Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 65,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,324. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In related news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $137,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

