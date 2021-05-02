Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 182,683 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 5.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.17% of CME Group worth $124,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in CME Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 720.1% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $201.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

