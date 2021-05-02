Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $10.38 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 0.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $390.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.07 and a 1 year high of $394.93. The stock has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.