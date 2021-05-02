Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $114.54 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 887,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises 5.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.27% of TE Connectivity worth $114,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,071,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $134.47 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $66.61 and a 1-year high of $138.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

