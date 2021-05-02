Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $43.74 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $43,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $230.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CLSA cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

