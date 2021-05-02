Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $88.07 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,692 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for 3.8% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity National Financial worth $88,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 129.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 24.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE:FNF opened at $45.62 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.