Waverton Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,997 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,421 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up about 1.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Illumina worth $31,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $392.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.87. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

