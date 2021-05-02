Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 16,026 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,026 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $72,008,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.89 and its 200-day moving average is $103.01. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

