Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 53,584 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,062 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 53,584 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 3.6% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of American Express worth $83,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 12.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.6% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $153.35 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $155.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

