Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,950 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up about 0.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after buying an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

