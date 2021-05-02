Waverton Investment Management Ltd Takes $3.68 Million Position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 154,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Youdao as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of -0.41. Youdao, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $169.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

