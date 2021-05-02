WAX Market Capitalization Tops $438.19 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $438.19 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001977 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00043260 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,721,594,824 coins and its circulating supply is 1,574,584,028 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

