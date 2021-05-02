WaykiChain (WICC) Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $106.42 million and $28.66 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00069649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.12 or 0.00849109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00096964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,143.59 or 0.08965832 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WICC is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

