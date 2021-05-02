WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.03 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

