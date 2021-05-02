Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Webster Financial worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Webster Financial by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

