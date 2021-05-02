Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ares Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 37.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

