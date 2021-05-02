Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,558 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.14.

ANTM stock opened at $379.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $386.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.40.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

