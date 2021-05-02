Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 4,530 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,284,000 after purchasing an additional 84,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $498,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,205,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,906 shares of company stock worth $7,341,347. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $154.31 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.