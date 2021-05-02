Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGZY opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. WEG has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $20.16.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

