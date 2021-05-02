Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the March 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83,967 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 84,460 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 115,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.