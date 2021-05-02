Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Raised by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 220,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 24,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.05 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

