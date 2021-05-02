Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,059 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 2.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,041,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $323.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The company has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

