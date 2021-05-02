WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $44.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 134.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82,888 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.8% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $44,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $215.21 and a one year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

