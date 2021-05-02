Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 97.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 39.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 138,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

