WHALE Reaches Market Cap of $114.32 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $114.32 million and $1.06 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $20.96 or 0.00036840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.00279686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $632.83 or 0.01112531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.42 or 0.00730327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,891.88 or 1.00017573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

