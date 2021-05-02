Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in April

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 5,836,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $4.39 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGYF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

