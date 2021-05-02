WhiteCoin Price Tops $1.69 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $7.39 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002917 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00041599 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026897 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009873 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 921,582,630 coins and its circulating supply is 721,582,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.