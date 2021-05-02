Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Down 26.4% in April

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WBRBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wienerberger in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $7.75 on Friday. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.