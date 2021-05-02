William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moody’s in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.82.

MCO stock opened at $326.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $236.32 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.