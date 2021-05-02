Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Short Interest Update

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 957,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $258.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.47. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $174.15 and a 1-year high of $264.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.17.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

