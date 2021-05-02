Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Wingstop worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WING. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $10,118,000.

WING stock opened at $158.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.01, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.88.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

