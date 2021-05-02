Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Short Interest Up 31.3% in April

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.95. 324,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average is $65.69.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

