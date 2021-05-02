Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Short Interest Update

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,474,600 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 2,014,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 234.1 days.

Shares of WRCDF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Wirecard has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $121.50.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

