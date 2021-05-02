Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.903 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

