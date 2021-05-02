WOM Protocol (WOM) One Day Volume Tops $2.34 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.42 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00070503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $486.22 or 0.00853888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00097286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00048028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.04 or 0.08617659 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

