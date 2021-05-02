Woodcoin Reaches Market Cap of $911,827.89 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $911,827.89 and $115,394.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,685.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.27 or 0.05172897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $977.93 or 0.01725187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.51 or 0.00475447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.60 or 0.00719068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.01 or 0.00592763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00080681 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.00430238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

