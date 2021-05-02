X-CASH Market Cap Reaches $13.11 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $13.11 million and $270.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,699,068,907 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

