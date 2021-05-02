xBTC Price Reaches $0.59 on Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, xBTC has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. xBTC has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $12,314.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.00279905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.57 or 0.01111524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.39 or 0.00726996 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,992.41 or 0.99986350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.