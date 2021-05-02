Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on XBIO shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

Shares of XBIO stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Xenetic Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

