xEURO (XEUR) Market Capitalization Hits $22,552.30

xEURO (CURRENCY:XEUR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. xEURO has a total market cap of $22,552.30 and $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xEURO has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One xEURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00280989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.21 or 0.01117029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.51 or 0.00722929 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,463.62 or 0.99921179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xEURO Coin Profile

xEURO’s total supply is 20,419 coins. The official website for xEURO is xeuro.online . xEURO’s official Twitter account is @xEuroOnline and its Facebook page is accessible here

