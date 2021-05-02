Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,671 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 128,181 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $14,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,750 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Xilinx by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 43,840 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.45 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

