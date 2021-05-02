Xiotri Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $277,155.00 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for $1,085.91 or 0.01906658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xiotri has traded up 113.5% against the U.S. dollar. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $277,155.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.18 or 0.00850126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00097201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00047998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,894.57 or 0.08593986 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

XIOT is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

