XMON Price Hits $1,127.42 on Major Exchanges (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One XMON coin can now be bought for $1,127.42 or 0.01982502 BTC on exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $142,180.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00282328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.65 or 0.01123032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.32 or 0.00747895 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00026207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,869.15 or 1.00000750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

