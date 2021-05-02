XMON (XMON) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.68 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One XMON coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,126.75 or 0.01942895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMON has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $156,660.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00064918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.00279482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.11 or 0.01103768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.95 or 0.00732755 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,045.55 or 1.00089664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

