XTRABYTES Price Hits $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $34.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

