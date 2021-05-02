XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Up 29.7% Over Last Week

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $15.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.45 or 0.00280159 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00030248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $638.04 or 0.01121069 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00056408 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

